Lobby says insurers seeking to offer marine cover must have digital platform

The Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) has demanded that all insurance companies interested in offering marine cover have a digital platform to be integrated with Kenya Revenue Authority, which is eyeing major growth of revenue through the nascent business.

AKI has issued a circular to general insurers requiring them to install the system by beginning of next year to absorb marine business expected to bloom following a government order that importers buy policy from local companies.

“This is to bring to your attention that with effect from January 1, 2017 all marine cargo insurance will be transacted via a digital platform. You are therefore advised to ensure that your company provides this platform to your customers if you want to participate in this business,” said AKI chief executive officer Tom Gichuhi.

Insurance companies in the general business have been aggressively positioning themselves to take advantage of the opportunity that is expected to boost their premiums by about Sh17 billion.

About 90 per cent of cargo import insurance is currently handled by foreign firms, with importers paying the premiums as part of a package (cost, insurance and freight­ CIF) to exporters who handle the underwriting.

The average cost of marine insurance is estimated at about 0.5 per cent of the value of imported goods.

KRA is also eyeing the new business to help it grow its revenues given that insurance companies pay a duty equivalent to 0.05 per cent of the insured consignment’s value.

It is estimated that tax collection from marine business will grow by Sh10 billion riding on the new policy.

“In the long term, all marine underwriters will be connected to a common ICT platform, which will itself be integrated with the KRA/Kentrade single window,” reads the circular. Implementation of the new policy will be overseen by KRA, which will demand that importers produce their insurance contract with a local firm before clearing goods.

Importers will have to produce proof of local insurance before their goods can be inspected at source country.

Currently, imports are verified in the source country under the Pre­Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) mechanism set up by the KRA and the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs).

Industry estimates show that such a requirement will push marine cargo insurance premiums handled by Kenyan underwriters from Sh2.9 billion last year to over Sh20 billion.

Industry players supported the move by AKI, which is also bargaining with system providers to lower prices for its members.