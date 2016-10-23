Global healthcare firm A&K, NHIF ink deal to treat heart patients

Magazines

Foreign and local surgeons operate on a patient at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret. The NHIF and global firm A&K will treat patients with heart ailments. PHOTO | FILE

Global healthcare management company, A&K Global Health, has signed a deal with the government to treat heart patients in need of cardiac surgeries with the support of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The deal will see Abercrombie & Kent subsidiary treat cardiac patients locally, rather than sending them abroad for cases that require low-risk open heart surgery.

It comes in the wake of NHIF announcement early this month that it had started covering minor, major and specialised surgeries, including cardiac procedures.

“Our goal is to support national and local healthcare objectives, providing transparent management of required international care while working with health leaders to safely and ethically build national capacity,” said A&K Global Health chief executive, Morgan Darwin.

A&K Global Health is already working with healthcare providers in 14 countries to build sustainable economic models that encourage excellence in care delivery.

Mr Darwin said the move will address a need among Kenyan citizens while driving major capacity advancements in Kenyan health system.

A&K will manage all patient care, with a focus on collecting pre-surgery qualifiers of patient health and disease stage and then monitoring outcomes through the entire treatment process.

NHIF members seeking minor procedures will enjoy between Sh30,000 and Sh40,000 cover on their medical bills.

Global partners

Major surgeries will be covered up to Sh130,000 while those undergoing specialised surgeries have a maximum Sh500,000 cover.

A&K Global Health will coordinate with the NHIF, local hospitals, and a group of select care providers and cardio-thoracic surgical teams to provide the services, including facilitating clinical reach-back and surge support through its global partners.

Mr Darwin said that the programme aims to “accurately” inform the NHIF of risk associated with local treatment, to improve the triage process for local or international treatment decisions, and to assist local providers in improving their clinical services.

“Our role supporting the NHIF’s cardiac programme is a clear example of our determination to expand healthcare, and serve as an expert manager of healthcare deliverables and processes, within the national borders of each country where we have a presence,” said Mr Darwin.

“This initiative is in alignment with Kenya’s strategy for increased national capacity, saving the lives of thousands of Kenyans while increasing domestic healthcare self-sufficiency.”