A lap of luxury in Sandton City

From left, the Radisson Blu in Sandton City and the Nelson Mandela monument at the entrance to the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, Johannesburg. PHOTOS | COURTESY

We touched down at the OR Tambo International Airport a few minutes after 10p.m local time.

My journey to South Africa had taken longer than expected (six instead of the usual four hours) owing to the heavy storm that had reigned over Johannesburg.

Fifteen minutes to landing at one of the busiest airports in Africa, our flight was diverted to Gaborone in Botswana.

Here, we stayed put while awaiting further instructions. As protocol demanded, the pilots explained that we needed to land at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport as doing rounds in the sky had also almost depleted jet fuel.

Ours was no special case as we later learnt that other flights headed to Johannesburg had been redirected to Durban and Cape Town international airports.

My adventure to the Rainbow Nation—as it is fondly known for its diverse people—had had a shaky start but I intended to make use of the little time I had to myself.

Together with the accompanying crew we checked into the Radisson Blu Hotel located in the affluent area of Sandton, where we were to reside for the two days.

The next day I was ready for a quick tour of Sandton city. After the morning feast at Radisson Blu’s Vivace Restaurant we immediately headed out of the hotel ready for a lap of luxury around Sandton City.

The mid-morning was sunny but still chilly because of the heavy storm that continued to rock the city. Still, nothing was going to stop us from exploring.

In Sandton, you get to see the latest impressive luxury car models, radiating the utmost extravagance that is the hallmark of the town.

A five minutes’ walk from the hotel is the Guateng railway station and further up, the Nelson Mandela Square.

The public square is a high-end shopping area hosting international clothing brands and jewellery stores for luxury shopping experience, restaurants for some fine dining and areas to hang-out with family and friends.

