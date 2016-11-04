A treat for classical music lovers in city

Magazines

Classical music fans can look forward to a treat this month as the Nairobi Orchestra performs another round of concerts during the weekend of November 12-13.

The concert repertoire consists classical masterpieces like the “Suite No. 1 in E Flat for Military Band” by Gustav Holst, the first movement of the “Violin Concerto in E Minor” by Felix Mendelssohn.

Carl Maria von Weber’s “Concerto for Bassoon” and Ludwig Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7” are the other beautiful pieces on the concert programme.

A masterpiece

First performed in 1920, the “Suite No. 1 in E-flat” is one of the most influential works originally written for band and later arranged for orchestra.

It was also among the first major classical pieces written for a combination of percussion, brass and woodwind instruments by the British composer Holst who had himself played the trombone.

The music is in three movements starting with “Chaconne,” a melody of 16 notes that starts in the baritone, makes its way throughout the entire orchestra until the trombone plays the inversion in the middle of the piece.

The second movement is the “Intermezzo” which is a light and brisk section with solo passages for the cornet, oboe and clarinet.

The last section known as “March” consists two themes, brass and percussion and woodwinds, both intertwined as it rises to a crescendo.

This is a very exciting piece to perform and will certainly be a delight for the audience.Mendelssohn’s piece, which was written over a period of six years by the German composer and premiered in 1845, is one of the most popular and beloved violin concertos.

The “Violin Concerto in E-Minor” was composed, with the violinist Ferdinand David who was the concertmaster of Mendelssohn’s orchestra, in mind.

The concerto will have three movements with musical interplay and an exchange of themes between the soloist and orchestra. The Nairobi Orchestra will perform the first movement, “Allegro molto appassionato” (very impassioned allegro) that opens with the violin solo presenting the main theme before the orchestra introduces a flowing melody of flutes and clarinets.

A member of the Nairobi Orchestra, Yeseul Lee who was a winner during the Young Musician competition of 2016 at Kenton College in March this year will play the violin during the performance of the Mendelssohn piece.

German composer Weber followed his mentor Mozart in writing an outstanding bassoon concerto and these are the two most played pieces in this repertoire.