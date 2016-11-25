A whirlwind visit to Venice museum

Magazines

A view of Grand Canal from Peggy’s Museum front veranda. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

If you can find your way to Venice, one of the most beautiful cities in the world, there are some things you simply have to go and see.

First and foremost, there’s the Grand Canal, a waterway that winds its way around the city, providing one of the most picturesque views of any urban centre anywhere.

That’s a given. The really hard part comes in deciding which museum, gallery or palace to see first.

In my case, it was the Doge’s Palace at the end of St. Mark’s Square. Once the magnificent residence of the Italian equivalent of a Duke, the Doge rules the City-State of Venice for centuries. But at some point, the Doge’s government moved in with the Venetian ruler, so it’s a palace filled with history as well as heaps of fine art.

One weekend when I went to visit my family outside of Venice, we were deciding where to go, bearing in mind that the small children who’d be with us probably wouldn’t have the stamina or sustained interest to see everything adults like me would want to see.

So while there are too many wonderful galleries and museums to see in Venice—everywhere from the Da Vinci Museum to the Academia to the National Archaeological Museum of Venice, we decided on the Peggy Guggenheim Museum for various good reasons.

My family wanted to go there because it was relatively small, compact and everything was all on one floor.

Plus there were lovely gardens, plenty of outdoor seating, and a splendid view of the Grand Canal that both children and parents could enjoy.

Originally, Peggy’s museum had been a residential villa (just like so many of the ancient structures that line both sides of the Canal).

In fact, when she first bought it in the early 1950s, she hadn’t thought of making it into a museum.

It may have been in the back of her mind, especially as the Guggenheims had already established two world-class museums, one in New York, the other at Bilbao in Spain.

But it wasn’t till her good friend, the acclaimed surrealist artist Marcel Duchamp advised her to open her doors/home to all the most notable artists alive and become their patron.

Duchamp knew Peggy was an heiress who had substantial funds at her disposal. He also knew she wanted to make a difference in the world and she also loved modern art. So she followed his advice and became what one of her biographers called a ‘voracious collector’ of modern art.

Her collection which was opened to the public in 1980 reveals just how generous (and acquisitive) she was in her support of up-and-coming (now leading) 20th century modern artists.