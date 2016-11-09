AG sues environment tribunal over SGR’s path

Politics and policy

Attorney-General Githu Muigai. PHOTO | FILE

Attorney-General Githu Muigai has sued the National Environment Tribunal (NET), a State agency, for stopping the construction of the Sh327 billion standard gauge railway (SGR) through the Nairobi National Park, adding a twist to the ongoing battle with opponents of the route.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Prof Muigai filed the suit on behalf of the Transport and Environment ministries seeking to have the injunction against the construction through the park quashed.

The two ministries through Prof Muigai want the NET compelled to expunge an appeal filed by activist Okiya Omtatah and a civil society organisation from its record and allow construction of the railway to continue.

The NET in September issued orders stopping construction of the line through the park after Mr Omtatah and the Kenya Coalition for Wildlife Conservation and Management (KCWCM) filed an appeal before it.

Work on the project was stopped until the NET has heard and determined the appeal.

Prof Muigai now argues in suit papers that the NET had no authority to entertain the activists, as their appeal was not against issuing of a licence.

The AG insists that the NET can only hear appeals against licences and approvals granted by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), which is not the case in the matter before it.

The AG has faulted the NET for issuing the stop order using Section 129 of the Environmental Management and Co-ordination Act on licensing and approval issues.

Prof Muigai insists that the government does not hold a Nema licence for the SGR hence it was illegal for the NET to freeze the construction of the SGR by citing Section 129 of the EMC Act.

“The appeal is not premised on grant of a licence or transfer of a permit. The appeal is not premised on the imposition of an environmental restoration order or environmental improvement order. Mr Omtatah’s and KCWCM’s appeal is replete with assumptions and is not an appropriate basis on which any injunction can issue on a vital national project,” the AG says.

Mr Omtatah and the KCWCM in their appeal held that the construction of the SGR has been done illegally as the government did not seek necessary approvals from Nema.

Mr Omtatah holds that the AG can only oppose the stop orders at the NET where his appeal is pending determination.

He claims that Prof Muigai has no authority to file High Court proceedings opposing the NET’s decisions before the tribunal has issued a final determination.