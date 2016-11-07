Acquiring entrepreneurial skills gives one confidence to survive

Magazines

Entrepreneur Murage Ngare sells ear rings made from coconut shell: We now have more necessity entrepreneurs than opportunity entrepreneurs. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Modern technology has been hailed as the greatest equalizer in the market arena.

It has made starting a business and trading with practically anyone irrespective of geographical locality not only possible but easy, fast and convenient.

It is now possible to start a business right in your bedroom and operate it on your palm using mobile technology.

Yet, the same technology has completely disrupted the traditional concept of job security.

In recent past, we have seen many companies, especially in the manufacturing, banking and commercial industries, shed off jobs despite registering growth and profitability. We have seen massive retrenchment or staff shrinkage due to natural attrition as in the case of Equity Bank.

With improved technology, employers are able to do more with less manpower.

We now have more necessity entrepreneurs (those who start a business because they do not have another means of generating income) than opportunity entrepreneurs (those who start a business because they spot an opportunity in the market that they want to pursue).

What this means then is, entrepreneurship is no longer a vocation or a career that one has the option of pursuing or not.

It is said, if you find yourself in the sea, you have to swim or drown. Right now we are all in an enterprise arena and the only way to survive is to be enterprising.

Entrepreneurial skills are a must-have for majority of people who will probably not find any stable job. It is a basic survival tactic for anyone who wants stability in an enterprise-driven world, whether employed or in own venture.

Whereas technology has interrupted all businesses and made most of them less reliant on heavy manpower, the new dispensation demands that institutions be managed in a business-like manner.

All institutions including government, religious and non-profit organisations demand to be run in a business-like manner with high demand for performance metrics, accounting and measurable returns on investment.

Therefore, anyone who runs away from the responsibilities that entrepreneurship demands sooner or later learns that there is no escape because every employer will demand the same.

The single greatest benefit of acquiring entrepreneurial skills is the confidence and the ability it gives you to survive in the market whether you are working for yourself or someone else.