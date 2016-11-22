Actuarial academy launched in city

Money Markets

Task secretary Mukami Njeru (left) during a Press briefing in Nairobi ON November 22, 2016. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

The Actuarial Society of Kenya (Task) has launched an academy in Nairobi. The Actuarial Academy of East Africa (AAEA) is expected to crank up risk management capacity in the region with the first trainees expect to join next year.

Task on Tuesday said the academy will offer 15 professional papers. It has teamed up with the universities of Nairobi, Strathmore and Dar-es-Salaam, which will offer tutorial facilities.

The duration of the post-graduate course, targeting the East African Community (EAC), will range between two to five years depending on the combination of papers a student takes at a given time.

“The professional course has 15 papers. On average each paper takes about four weeks and for a student to qualify and be recognised as an actuary, they must undertake all the papers and pass,” Task secretary Mukami Njeru said during a Press briefing in Nairobi.

An actuary is a business professional who deals with the measurement and management of risk and uncertainty.

Traditionally, actuaries are entrenched in the Kenyan insurance industry due to regulatory requirements. However, institutions such as banks and those operating in capital markets have been advised to engage actuarial professionals in order to better run their business.

The academy targets students with a first degree in actuarial sciences and admission will be demand based.

“We want to bridge the gap between theoretical and practical aspects of actuarial sciences,” said Mourad Baly, regional director of the USAid-backed Financial Services Volunteer Corps (FSVC). About 200 students will be admitted to the academy at any given time starting January.

AAEA is expected to tackle all phases of actuarial development (insurance, pension, investment and banking) to support qualification as actuaries and actuarial analysts.

It will also provide continuing education and develop specialisation to meet market demands such as reserving and pricing, conduct of research and promotion of professionalism and setting best practices in actuarial work, the promoters said.

There are only 30 qualified actuaries in the East African market, all based in Kenya. There are 50,000 globally.

The academy’s chief advisor Holly Bakke said the college aims at strengthening insurance in the region apart from improving economic ties.

“Actuaries will be uniquely positioned to support growth of the East Africa financial sector due to their training in identifying and mitigating risks relevant to financial services,” said Ms Bakke.