Ex-NYS top officials Harakhe, Noor freed on Sh1 million bail
Posted Monday, November 28 2016 at 11:50
The two faced charges of conspiring to commit an economic crime and abuse of office.
They were accused of flouting procurement laws by awarding an automotive supply contract and paying Blue Star Enterprises Sh47.6 million.
Former National Youth Service Deputy Director-General Adan Harakhe and Devolution ministry tender committee chairman Hassan Noor have been charged over a Sh47 million expenditure at the agency.
Arrest warrants
Their lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, told the court that the accused presented themselves to court, disputing reports that they were arrested on Monday morning.
Mr Harakhe and Mr Noor denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Felix Kombo, who on Friday issued warrants for their arrest.
Mr Kombo lifted the arrest warrants, saying the High Court and his orders had caused confusion, and granted the accused Sh1 million cash bail or a Sh3 million bond each.
Relatives and friends of the two suspects jammed the courtroom during the session.
The case will be mentioned on December 9.