AfDB to borrow a leaf from Kenya’s gender sensitive State contract laws

The African Development Bank (AfDB) intends to borrow from Kenya’s procurement laws which allow women, youth and persons with disability to access tenders without competition from established firms.

The bank yesterday said it will seek to ensure that procurement processes are done in an all-inclusive way across the continent.

“To Kenya, this will not be strange since this is a legal requirement. We hope to be able to share comparative experience for the benefit of other African countries,” said Geraldine Fraser Moleketi, Special Envoy on Gender and the Vice-President of AfDB.

Ms Moleketi was speaking during a Women in Parliament (WIP) Council conference in Nairobi. It took place on the side-lines of the 32nd session of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States and European Union (ACP-EU) Joint Parliamentary Assembly.

The public procurement laws require that women, youth and persons with disability get a preference of at least 30 per cent of contracts to supply goods or services to the government.

Ms Moleketi said through WIP Council, countries should strive to see every project having a clear gender dimension.

AfDB director general for East Africa Gabriel Negatu said the bank believes the continent’s long-term competitiveness depends on how well Africa empowers its women.

“In many African countries, however, unequal access to property, discriminatory laws including land and tenure rights and discrimination in the labour market and business related obstacles hinder women from contributing even more to their countries’ growth and well-being,” said Mr Negatu.

The OECD Development Centre’s Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI), which classifies countries around the world on their level of discrimination, shows that only 20 per cent of all countries in the low-discrimination category are African. An overwhelming 82 per cent are found in the very high-discrimination category.

The bank has responded with a gender strategy approved in 2014.

“This seeks to promote amongst others women’s economic empowerment through business development, financial inclusion and improvement of the business climate while seeking to contribute to legal reforms, which remove the barriers African women face making use of the various financial products,” he said.

According to AfDB and WIP Council, while progress is being made many countries are yet to incorporate women’s equal property rights in their legal frameworks. In sub-Saharan Africa, customary land tenure systems widely exclude women from ownership or control of land.