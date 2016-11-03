Affordable Art Show pulls in crowds

Magazines

Patrick Kinuthia’s ‘‘Coastal Beauty,’’ prized at Sh65,000. PHOTOS | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

This year’s Affordable Art Show was just about the best one organised by the Kenya Museum Society since the exhibition was revived in 2013 after a lapse of more than a decade.

The artists brought a higher quality and wider array of work than in previous years.

The adjudicators also deserve kudos for selecting the 316 works (by around 240 artists) displayed out of the 389 submitted. This compares well to the 2013 submissions when only 260 works were displayed (by 125 artists).

Nonetheless, according to the show’s coordinator, Dr Marla Stone, only 91 works (or 30 per cent) out of the 316 were sold.

But since most of those sales were made in a matter of hours, during last Friday night’s opening, the public’s response was still impressive.

Lower commission

What’s also admirable about the show is that in spite of its being a major fundraiser for the museum, the Kenya Museum Society (KMS) volunteers chose to only take a 30 per cent commission (compared to some art centres that can take more) on sales.

The total amount made from the show won’t be announced until later today, which is also when the artists have been told to come collect their cash.

“Last year, the show netted over Sh1.2 million and proceeds went towards creation of storage space for the Cultural Heritage Department and for phase two of the Joy Adamson permanent exhibition,” said Dr. Stone.

She wasn’t sure whether this year’s sales would exceed that figure.

But the success of the show can’t be measured by money alone. Aesthetics are also important, and they were manifest in the quality of brilliant colours as well as the technical skill manifest among most of the artists.

Special treatment

The Affordable Art Show itself is a hugely popular event among local ‘creatives’, although the selection process can be painful, especially if one’s artwork is either rejected outright or if the judges insist the price listed by the artist must be reduced for his/her artwork to be included in the show.

But since it’s the KMS show, it is the judges who ultimately decide what’s ‘affordable’ and what is not.