Afreximbank appoints new executive vice president

Money Markets

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has appointed Amr Kamel, formerly its director of banking operations, as its new executive vice president in charge of business development and corporate banking.

Benedict Oramah held the position before his elevation to the post of president of the bank last September.

Announcing the appointment at the end of the 110th meeting of the bank’s board of directors in Lagos Benedict Oramah, the president of the bank, said that Mr Kamel’s appointment would take effect from October 1, 2016.

Mr Oramah said the new VP’s 21 years in Afreximbank, where he was involved in setting up the front and back offices, had enabled him to acquire tremendous experience.

He said Mr Kamel had also been involved in specialised assignments including setting up of the bank’s Abuja branch office, raising equity for the bank and negotiating country programmes.

As executive vice president in charge of business development and corporate banking, Mr Kamel will oversee the bank’s business development activities, including managing client relations, project finance, export development, syndications and agency, trade finance, guarantees and specialised finance and advisory and capital markets departments.

An Egyptian, Mr Kamel started his banking career in 1985. He worked for Bank of Credit and Commerce, Bank of America, and Chemical Bank before joining Afreximbank in 1995.

His appointment concludes a recruitment process, managed by an international agency, which started with a media advertisement in April and included interviews of four shortlisted candidates in July, leading to his emergence as the successful candidate.