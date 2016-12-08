Africa enterprise forum organiser calls for entries

Money Markets

The organiser of the Africa Finance and Investment Forum (AFIF) has invited entrepreneurs to present their projects ahead of the Nairobi event early next year.

EMRC, an international organisation based in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday asked African entrepreneurs to enter their ideas for discussion with experts during the forum. The event will be held at the Strathmore University between February 13-16.

Managing director Idit Miller, in a statement, said after travelling to various countries in sub-Saharan Africa, they had realised that accessing financing and presenting appealing projects were the major challenges for the businesses.

“That’s why we’ve initiated, among others, the Africa Finance and Investment Forum and that’s why a special training session was conceived as part of the AFIF platform along with the $10,000 AFIF Rabobank Entrepreneurship Award,” she said.

The forum is expected to draw entrepreneurs, bankers, investors, fund managers, foundations, development and global finance institutions from Africa, Europe, Middle East and America.

A session expert trainer and manager at ESPartners Yvette Ingabire said the event would guide entrepreneurs to realise their business ambitions.