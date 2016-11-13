Nairobi picked to host Africa finance and investment forum

Money Markets

Delegates at an investment conference. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL

Nairobi is set to host the Africa Finance and Investment Forum (AFIF), targeting to attract the “right” investment to the continent, early next year.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The forum, an annual business event organised by EMRC, an international organisation based in Brussels, will be hosted by Strathmore University between February 15th and 16th.

The organisation promotes Africa sustainable development through growing business partnerships and support to the private sector. Key sectors like energy, water, ICT, health and agriculture will be discussed.

A statement from EMRC indicates about 300 participants will attend the event set to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, financiers, market specialists, government representatives and policy makers.

“At EMRC we believe that SMEs are the key drivers for growth: In developed regions they are responsible for over 50 per cent of gross domestic product and over 60 per cent of employment. Economies across sub-Saharan Africa should follow a similar model,” said Ines Bastos, senior project manager at EMRC and head of AFIF 2017.

The organisation will also present the “AFIF Entrepreneurship Award 2017”, which will showcase innovative projects happening in Africa and offer investors an opportunity to get to know about solid and growing business from across the continent.