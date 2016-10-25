African Innovation Foundation unveils Sh15m competition for businesses

Magazines

The African Innovation Foundation (AIF) has opened applications for the sixth round of its competition, which seeks to recognise great inventions on the continent.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The AIF seeks to fete innovators operating in the manufacturing and service industry, health and well-being, agriculture and agri-business, environment, energy and water, and ICT sectors.

The competition dubbed Innovation Prize for Africa (IPA) will see 10 outstanding innovators compete for $150,000 (Sh15.2 million) to be shared among them after an investors’ pitch next July.

“We strongly believe that investing in today’s home-grown innovations will propel tomorrow’s prosperity for Africa,” Pauline Koelbl, an IPA director, said in a statement.

The deadline for applications is January 3.

The 2016 competition held in Botswana early this year attracted more than 1,000 entries from 46 countries in the continent.

Walter Fust, chairman of the AIF Board, said the foundation is looking to extend sponsorship opportunities to investors and other enablers committed to ensuring that the innovation ecosystems in the continent continue to thrive.

“IPA has demonstrated that African innovation talent is abundant, but funding and resources remain a challenge,” he said.

“For IPA 2017, we are expanding our outreach beyond innovators to include investors and other key movers and shakers across the innovation landscape to help address this challenge.”

Social enterprise

Last year, Kenyan social entrepreneur Alex Mwaura Muriu received $25,000 (Sh2.5 million) after emerging the second best in the competition that was held in Morocco.

His Farm Capital Africa (FCA) innovation is system developed to meet the perennial challenge faced by farmers in accessing cash for planting and harvesting.

It provides an alternative to bank loans, especially for entrepreneurs without a credit history and those lacking collateral.

Founded in 2014 by Mr Muriu and Jason Musyoka, Farm Capital Africa, identifies small scale Farmers aged between 25 and 35 with great growth potential and capitalises their businesses.