African doctors meet in Nairobi over diabetes crisis

One hundred doctors from ten countries in Africa are set to converge in Nairobi over innovative treatment and control of diabetes.

“We aim to raise standard care for diabetes patients through high level education delivered by world class experts,” said Novo Nordisk general manager, middle Africa operations Venkat Kalyan.

The 10 African countries being pooled include; Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Gabon, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, Mauritius, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Mauritius.

Mr Kalyan said that the global healthcare company will be hosting the forthcoming sub-Saharan Africa insulin summit set for October 8. Of the nearly 400,000 Kenyans who die of NCDs annually, diabetes account for 40 per cent of the deaths - WHO 2014.

Early screening

Last year, there were 478,000 cases of diabetes reported in the country, with 8,722 adults aged between 20 and 79 dying of the non-communicable disease (NCD). IDF affirms that these figures will be more than double by 2040.

Lack of early screening has been cited by the Health Ministry as a fuelling factor of diabetes deaths.

Data from the Ministry shows that between 650,000 and 1.5 million Kenyans have diabetes, a quarter of whom do not know as they shun screening.

Diabetes can be hereditary but it can also occur from overconsumption of sugar or sugary foods and drinks, alcohol, inactive lifestyle.