African trade finance bank admits Chad as member

Money Markets

Chad has ratified the agreement on the establishment of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to become the newest member of the continental trade finance bank.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The ratification was done by Chadian President Idriss Deby.

“The ratification of the Agreement marks the full activation of Chad’s membership of Afreximbank and allows the Bank to fully deploy its programmes and facilities in the country to stimulate trade activities and develop value-added exports across its economic sectors.

It also opens up opportunities for the Bank to provide much-needed financing for the construction of trade-enabling infrastructure in the country,” said the multilateral lender in a statement.

Members of the bank numbered 43 as at May 2016. Current Afreximbank participating states include Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape-Verde, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, and Lesotho.

Others are Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Republic Of Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra-Leone, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The agreement on the establishment of Afreximbank concluded in 1993 in Abidjan requires countries that did not sign it before it came into force should first issue an instrument of acceptance and accession, and then formally ratify the agreement in order to fully activate membership as participating states.

Participating states become shareholders when they acquire shares in the bank. Afreximbank shareholders are a mix of public and private entities divided into four classes and consist of African governments, central banks, regional and sub-regional institutions.

Others are private investors and financial institutions, as well as non-African financial institutions, export credit agencies and private investors.