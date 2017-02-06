Aga Khan hospital holds open day in campaign against cancer

Magazines

Cancer survivors during the World Cancer Day at Dedan Kimathi Stadium in Nyeri last year. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

The Aga Khan University Hospital held a cancer awareness open day to mark the World Cancer Day on Saturday.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Themed ‘We can, I can’, the open day provided a platform for tens of cancer patients, survivors and people passionate about fighting the terminal illness to interact and deliberate on how to reduce the disease burden as well as the toll it takes on households and Kenya’s economy.

Cancer specialists consisting of oncologists, surgeons, palliative medicine experts, oncology nurses and counselling psychologists were available for one-on-one consultations and respond to participant queries.

The forum, which was open to the public offered free palliative care and pain management training classes for healthcare and paramedical providers to equip them with skills necessary to take care of patients suffering from cancer and other chronic diseases.

The Aga Khan University Hospital has also organised five training sessions late this month, April, May, June and September. The Ministry of Health, Nairobi County and the Kenya Cancer Organisations Network (KENCO) also hosted the national event outside the National Archives on Moi Avenue in Nairobi.

“We want Kenyans to know that cancer is not just about screening,” said KENCO chairman David Makumi.

“There are other preventive measures that we want to emphasise through simple health messages on lifestyle and physical activity.”

Cancer, among other lifestyle illnesses, remains among top three killer non-communicable diseases in Kenya that include pneumonia and malaria.

Data from the 2016 Economic Survey show that reported deaths from cancer rose from 11,527 in 2011 to 14,175 in 2014 and 15,714 in 2015, signalling a public health crisis at a time when Kenya is reeling from shortage of specialised doctors to handle chronic diseases.

Recently a group of African researchers found a possible cure of lung and stomach cancer in a Kenyan evergreen shrub that produces a compound with therapeutic properties, giving hope to patients suffering from the disease.

The international team comprising Kenyan and Cameroonian scientists said the compounds called quinones, produced by some Kenyan plants, could aid in the fight against the cancer known as malignant pleural mesothelioma.

The new research findings show that among 14 different naturally-occurring quinones, one compound — rapanone — which was isolated from an evergreen shrub, was effective at triggering death of malignant mesothelioma cells.