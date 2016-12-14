Ageing comes with physical and mental challenges

Home

An ageing relative sometimes wanders around in the estates and loses her way. We have to look for her at such times. People around know her so there was a time a neighbour led her back home. I have also noted she is beginning to forget names of people she has known for years, but I don’t see any signs of sickness in her. What should we do?

Many years ago, a friend asked me to join him at a party to celebrate the 40th birthday of a neighbour. In great shock and horror, I wondered if anybody in our estate could be that old. In my young and rather inexperienced mind, the age of 40 was at best middle if not elderly.

When, therefore, you tell us that you have an ageing relative, it would be helpful to know how old you are, and consequently what aging means in your context.

The story is told of the man in his 50s who in a matatu heard reference to mzee (old man). When he looked around him, he could see no old man. All the other passengers in the vehicle knew who the mzee was. Only he thought he was not the old man in reference.

Two issues come into focus in your question. The first relates to the normal process of ageing and how it affects the body and mind, and the second is how the individual experiences the fact of advancing age, and how he deals with it.

A great deal is said and written in the media about growing up and in particular about the challenges of being an adolescent in society. Very little discussion is held about an equally important stage in the life of a human being, which is the process of “growing old”.

In some countries, the official retirement age is 55. In many, retirement comes at 65, while for judges in Kenya, we now know that retirement is at the age of 70.

The concept of retirement is a rather fluid one because at the age of 55, many people argue that the individual is at his prime, and that it is at this age that one is at his most productive, in being able to have a combination of relative youth and much experience.

Others will argue that at that age, one should be giving way to the young generation to shine and work in their stead.

There are also those who argue that these arbitrary numbers do not help in the discussion because both Jomo Kenyatta and Donald Trump were and the other will be president in their prime after the age of 70.

This argument in essence states that one can continue being a surgeon for example, as long as they are healthy. In this argument, professors and judges should continue in their work until they drop dead, as long as they can get to work.

The longer they remain in the profession, the more experience they have, or so the argument goes. Objectively, however, and for the majority of the people, time has its own way of dealing with the human body.

After the age of 55, for example, changes in the ear make perception of higher frequency sounds harder to hear. These changes may not be as important to a farmer as they might be to a music teacher.

Unknown to many, after the age of 40, changes take place in vision. For many, the need for reading glasses is the first sign, while others, driving at night becomes a problem because of the glare.