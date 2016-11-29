Aviation agency gives the nod to international airport at Konza

Money Markets

The government is set to construct an airport at the Konza Techno City after feasibility studies at the site affirmed the project’s viability.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCCA) in a letter to the Transport Principal Secretary, Irungu Nyakera, says the site is suited to the building of an aerodrome, citing its adequate land size and proximity to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has reviewed the report and confirms that the proposed Konza Airport site is technically feasible for the establishment of an aerodrome,” says KCCA director-general Yuvinalis Angima.

The aviation authority has also dispelled fears that the aerodome’s runway orientation may conflict with JKIA, saying it will serve as the immediate alternative destination for the country’s biggest airport instead.

The proposed Konza Techno City, which will be built on 5,000 acres of land, is 70km from JKIA.