Agency seeks audio recorders to nab hatemongers

Politics and policy

National Cohesion and Integration Commission chair Francis ole Kaparo. PHOTO | FILE

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission is acquiring audio recorders to build evidence against hatemongers ahead of the August 8 General Election.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The NCIC has floated tenders for supply of 190 audio recorders in a move seen as mainly targeting politicians who use public rallies to incite Kenyans to violence.

“Completed tender documents should be received on or before closing date, Friday February 3, 2017, at 12 noon,” read the tender notice.

Political rallies and social media have been cited as notorious forums for spreading hate messages.

The anti-hate agency has been under pressure to build admissible evidence amid criticism that it frequently lets off perpetual offenders with a slap on the wrist.

The agency recently embarked on recruiting a social media investigations officer with a background in information technology and two monitors ahead of the August polls.

The officers, whose initial contract period is six months, will mainly identify social media accounts spreading hate messages as well as prepare weekly and monthly reports detailing investigation findings and trends.

Other duties will be examining records to locate links and adduce evidence before courts.

NCIC chairman Francis ole Kaparo has on several occasions noted that cases where politicians use social media to spew hate speech are on the rise.