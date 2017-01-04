Agency to crack down on supermarkets overpricing low quality food

Money Markets

A rice trader in Kisii. PHOTO | RUTH MBULA

Supermarkets and other retailers will be compelled to provide details on origin of all packed grains and legumes to protect customers from overpriced poor quality food.

In its latest bulletin, the Agricultural Food Authority (AFA) said proliferation of unlabelled grains and other food products has exposed Kenyans to toxic-laden foodstuffs.

“This poses a challenge as consumers may be exposed to unhygienically packed rice in addition to the real possibility of being defrauded through blending of the expensive grade 1 rice with poorer quality rice that is later sold at a premium price,” it said.

AFA noted that many retail outlets re-bagged the imported food into unbranded transparent polythene paper which did not bear any information on source, type, expiry date and nutritional value.

Kenyan farmers hardly produce enough rice, sugar, maize and wheat, necessitating traders and millers to import to close the deficient.

Some 146,000 tonnes of rice for instance is produced annually against a demand of up to 500,000 tonnes. Kenya produces 430,000 metric tonnes of sugar annually against an average domestic demand of 724,000 metric tonnes.

While locally produced food usually fetches a higher price than imported one, most traders hardly label them creating a loophole for retail chains to sell imported products at higher prices.

AFA urged for increased investments in coffee roasting and grinding ventures to reduce reliance on imported soluble coffee by local coffee lovers, observing that imported packed coffee was readily available across retail shops in Kenya while locally processed coffee remained off the shelves.

The authority has been carrying coffee drinking campaigns at universities with a message to disabuse young people’s thinking it is a drink of the elite.

In the 2016/2017 harvesting year, AFA said Kenya expects to harvest and sell 0.7 million bags of coffee that is hulled and dried by co-operative mills of small-scale farmers or in on-farm mills of large-scale farmers for auction or direct sale to coffee roasters abroad.

AFA expressed optimism that increased investment in coffee roasters by multinationals and co-operative societies would increase supply of processed coffee in local shops.

“The growth in domestic consumption is strongest in urban areas due to higher disposable incomes and presence of large expatriate communities who mainly prefer imported soluble coffee. Ground coffees are starting to become popular in coffee houses that are conveniently located in shopping malls,” it adds.

Some 160,000 hectares in Kenya are under coffee where a third are owned by large-scale farmers with the rest managed by 700,000 small-scale coffee farmers who solely rely on co-operative mills and marketing channels.