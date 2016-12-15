Agri-tech company Illuminum wins regional innovation award

Magazines

Illuminum Greenhouses founders Taita Ngetich (left) and Brian Bett. PHOTO | FILE

A local agri-tech company Illuminum Greenhouses, has been honoured for providing the most innovative solution for food security in sub-Saharan Africa.

The company which works with smallholder farmers to improve production and efficiency through the use of new modern technology, emerged top in the region for innovative solution under the competition’s theme ‘The Future of Food’ sponsoredby Ericsson.

“The winning solution had to solve the problem in an innovative way, be sustainable and socially responsible as well as scalable. Despite the numerous exciting entries, Illuminum Greenhouses best met all these criteria,” a panel of four judges said.

The model uses sensors and cloud technology to regulate temperature, humidity and moisture inside a greenhouse. The key focus of the solution is water conservation.

The team also took home Sh1 million ($10,000) and an entry into the Ericsson global innovation awards that takes place early next year.

Illuminum Greenhouses creates an integrated modern greenhouse with sensor that monitor temperature, humidity, soil moisture and regulates the water supply which is channelled through drip-lines and linked to the farmer’s mobile phone.

The system self-regulates the soil moisture by irrigating when necessary and at the same time measuring the amount of water being used.

This data is pushed to a cloud system via SMS or GPRS and analysed by the Illuminum Greenhouses team to provide predictive information on proper water management allowing farmers to save up to 60 per cent of their water bills. Illuminum Greenhouses co-founder Taita Ng’etich termed the award as a real boost to them and will enable the Internet-of-things further penetrate and reach farmers in the region.

“Water management is key to agriculture in sub-Saharan Africa and we are happy we can play a role in this by minimising wastage using solar-powered sensors,” he said.

Ericsson Kenya managing director Aakaash Sehgal said the company was proud to spur and reward ICT innovation in the region through the Ericsson Innovation Awards.

“It is also appropriate that the winning solution confronts the issue of water scarcity using cloud and mobile technology, cornerstones of Ericsson’s technology leadership,” said the managing director.