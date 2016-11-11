Agriculture extension services get new lease of life

Politics and policy

Agriculture extension services will be revamped under climate change mitigation plans targeted at improving yields and farmers’ income.

This will see the increased use of soil conservation, hybrid legume, cereal intercropping and non-organic fertiliser application.

Farmers in dry zones will be advised on how to build soil terraces, retention ditches and micro-irrigation systems, all crucial to water and soil conservation to achieve climate-smart outcomes.

The climate-smart agriculture plan is currently being discussed between the national and county governments in what will revamp the waning use of the extension workers.

Suitability of seeds to climatic zones will also be a key plank of the revamp.

Agriculture principal secretary Richard Lesiyampe says the effects of climate change will hurt crop productivity and reduce farmers’ income.

“With resources needed for sustainable food security already stretched because of impacts of climate change, the food security challenges are huge,” said Mr Lesiyampe in a statement read on his behalf an official in the ministry.

There is a need to increase food supply to accommodate a rapidly growing population, the PS said.

Use of mobile telephone to help farmers in managing their crops more efficiently will be enhanced in the quest to attract young people to farming.

Around the world, farmers are an ageing demographic as the sector fails to attract younger talent who are heading instead to cities in search of work.