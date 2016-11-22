Air-conditioned containers drive Kenya’s fresh produce exports

Magazines

A farmer in Nyeri: Controlled-atmosphere containers has made Europe within reach for local exporters. PHOTO | FILE

An evolution in containerised transport is helping Kenya to sidestep hurdles in African markets and sell its fresh produce, among them avocados, at premium prices abroad.

Kenya which has traditional exported its avocado to southern Africa and the Middle East (then the farthest market) is today— thanks to evolution in technology— able to sell most of its produce in Europe where the commodity fetches roughly triple the price in these markets, a new report shows.

The report, titled ‘‘East Africa weathers tough conditions to return a mixed bag of trade growth’’, was compiled by global shipping firm Maersk. It says the inception of controlled-atmosphere containers has made Europe within reach for local exporters.

“This (technological evolution) has led to a growth of 34 per cent in 2016 over 2015”, states the report released in Nairobi yesterday.

The regional market for Kenya’s avocado had contracted considerably after South Africa imposed a ban on its fruits in 2006 citing infestation by fruit flies. Angola also banned import of bananas from Kenya.

With the inception of controlled atmosphere containers, 70 per cent of an estimated 115,000 tonnes of avocado produced mainly by small-scale Kenyan farmers annually, end up in various export market, with Europe as the main destination.

Kenya’s avocado farming has recently attracted global attention, with Guri Avocados inking a deal with Kiambu County in August which will see the farmers export the fruits to Israel. Demand for the fruit in Australia is also expected to boost trade volumes of the produce to that country.

Previously, Kenya’s avocado faced challenges in meeting export standards. For instance, fruits for export should fill a four-kilogramme carton which must contain eight to 12 avocados.

But fruits that are harvested in most parts of the country especially in the northern part of the Rift Valley require 18 to 20 pieces to attain the required standards, posing a challenge in the export market.

Also most part of the country produce the fruit but lack information on the export market.

The Maersk report further said that growth in exports of avocados and other produce like tea, non-frozen vegetables, beans and animal fodder also resulted in a two per cent growth of containerised trade volumes on the Northern corridor (Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan and Rwanda).

During the period, the Central corridor (Serving Tanzania, parts of Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, Malawi and DRC) experienced a decline in trade volumes.

“The silver lining in the overall tepid containerised trade performance is the Northern Corridor that grew by two per cent in the first nine months of 2016, with imports growing two per cent and exports growing three per cent. Countries in the Central Corridor are facing some macro-economic headwinds, resulting in a contraction, especially in imports, which showed a year-on-year decline of eight per cent,” says Steve Felder, Managing Director, Maersk Line Eastern Africa.

New levies, weakening currencies, new gateways, internal conflict in Burundi and other external factors were blamed for the contracting trade volumes on the Central Corridor.