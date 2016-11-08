Air pollution claims 19,000 lives in Kenya each year, study shows

Home

A section of Industrial Area in Nairobi. The air in the city is so polluted that it may be causing serious ailments including heart and lung diseases as well as cancer. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Kenya loses Sh200 billion each year as a result of premature deaths brought about by air pollution, suggesting that dirty air could be killing more people in Kenya than malnutrition.

A new study by a global policy forum has made the first major attempt to calculate both the human and financial cost of Africa’s pollution, concluding that an average of 19,000 deaths in Kenya arise from air pollution each year.

Of these case, 15,000 are due to household air pollution while the rest are linked to pollution from outdoor particulate matter (PM), which refers to microscopic solid and liquid materials in the atmosphere.

In comparison, unsafe sanitation kills 18,000 while malnutrition (childhood underweight) brings about 7,000 deaths, says The Cost of Air Pollution in Africa authored by Dr Rana Roy.

Air can be contaminated by various particles such as dust, pollen, soot, smoke, and liquid droplets, most of which can penetrate deep into the lungs with adverse effects.

Outdoor air pollution is majorly linked to cars and industrial production as well as burning waste. Indoor air pollution mainly arises from biomass fuels such as dung and firewood being burned for heating or cooking.

While outdoor air pollution is mainly an urban problem, indoor air pollution tends to be rural. Across the continent, the Roy report shows that dirty air kills more people than unsafe water, malnutrition and unsafe sanitation.

In Africa, air pollution kills 712,000 people every year compared with about 542,000 due to unsafe water, malnutrition 275,000, and unsafe sanitation 391,000, says the report.

A different study by the University of Nairobi and Sweden’s University of Gotenburg suggested that the air in Nairobi is so polluted that it may be causing serious ailments, including heart and lung diseases as well as cancer.

The study indicated that the amount of cancer-causing elements in the air within the city is 10 times higher than the threshold recommended by the World Health Organisation.

The air pollution problem is greatly linked to the growth of the urban population. The Roy report says that in the period from 1990 to the present the death toll from air pollution in Africa has risen in tandem with the uninterrupted growth in the size of the urban population.

But Kenyan and other African countries’ air pollution is not simply a local issue, says Dr Roy.

“African countries have a mutual interest in mitigating air pollution in their neighbouring countries.” The WHO Health Statistics 2016 report says air pollution is “caused by inefficient energy production, distribution and use, especially in the industrial, transportation and building sectors and by poor waste management.”

It adds that transport systems based primarily on individual motorised transport can lead to further deterioration in air quality.