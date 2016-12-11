Airline service disruptions hurt carriers as travellers explore alternative flights

Magazines

Kenya Airways’ technical department last week went on a strike over poor pay, causing flight delays and disgruntled passengers. But evidence shows that businesses can take a bigger hit on disrupted services than from the immediate loss of sales, with such delays forcing some customers to try alternative providers to be sure of delivery.

As Kenya Airways grappled with the immediate disruption, it issued a notice to passengers informing them: “We would like to advise our guests that while we have some delays due to a number of our technicians going on a go-slow, the majority of the flights are on schedule for the rest of the day.”

The effect of an airline strike have, however, been found to spread in multiple ways, and can further hurt the airline financially through reputational damage.

“Often, the disruption problem spreads virally because the flight that was cancelled or delayed in one city was supposed to provide the aircraft for a departure from another city,” according to a report titled ‘Shaping the future of Airline Disruption Management’ by travel technology research firm consultancy firm T2RL, commissioned by Amadeus, a travel technology company.

“The problems tend to keep growing and it is not long before everyone is unhappy. The estimated cost of disruption to airlines is eight per cent of airline revenue, or $60 billion worldwide.”

In this, how an airline communicates during a disruption in a bid reduce the impact of a strike can prove to be vital, especially when the access to information is easy due to social media and customers can choose to share their negative experience with other consumers.

“Before disruptions and delays used to be like death and taxes — passengers felt as though there was nothing they could do about them. Today, with access to online information, passengers feel empowered, so they expect more from airlines,” said the Amadeus report.

Such was the case with German airline, Lufthansa. It has suffered repeated strikes over the years affecting its reputation and seeing it losing customers.

In 2014, Carsten Spohr, chief executive of Lufthansa, took to social media to apologise to customers for a pilot strike, calling it the longest and hardest labour conflict in the airline’s history.

Last year, Lufthansa lost about €100 million to strikes with each day of the disruption costing it €10-15 million. Its most recent strike was last month after pilots boycotted work to push for pay raise.

Analysts noted that the airline’s repeated strikes had also caused it lasting damage, with consumers opting to book with other airlines.

“The strikes have caused long-term damage to the airline’s reputation,” said Guido Hoymann, an air travel sector analyst at Metzler bank, a private banking company in Frankfurt, Germany, in a review effects of the airline’s strikes.

“Lufthansa’s reliability has been called into question and it could continue to lose more customers especially from its sizeable business segment.”

But such effects can be countered, or at least ameliorated through constant and direct communication with passengers.

“Airlines are privy to useful passenger information that, if aggregated in the right way and passed on to third parties that are also serving the passenger, could provide ample opportunity for reducing the knock-on effects of disruption by giving other providers the chance to recover some of the damage,” said the Amadeus report.

“However, it will never be possible to guarantee that passengers will avoid disruption, whatever they spend.”