Airlines urged to boost services as global traffic set to double

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) in its 20-year Air Passenger Forecast is predicting that demand for air travel will increase greatly, calling for players in the industry to up their game by improving passenger travel experience.

According to the projections that factor a 3.7 per cent annual Compound Average Growth Rate, the number of air trips will double to 7.2 billion in 2035 from the 3.8 billion expected by the end of the year.

“Demand for air travel over the next two decades is set to double. Enabling people and nations to trade, explore and share the benefits of innovation and economic prosperity makes our world a better place,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA director- general and CEO.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the source of more than half the new passengers over the next 20 years with China displacing the US as the world’s largest aviation market.

Africa is expected to grow by 5.1 per cent with an extra 192 million passengers a year bringing the total market to 303 million passengers by 2035.

At the same time IATA, has called on airlines and airport operators to incorporate the use of technology in a bid to improve the travel experience for their passengers.

The research conducted by the association of 265 global airlines, revealed that passengers had a preference to do all the traditional airport process using the latest digital off service options.