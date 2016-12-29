Airports authority sues tribunal in bid to reinstate parking fees

Politics and policy

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has sued the Business and Rent Premises Tribunal seeking to reverse an order granting employees and firms operating from Wilson Airport free and unconditional access to the aerodrome.

The KAA claims that the tribunal denied its lawyers an opportunity to defend parking charges imposed on employees and customers of the 150 firms operating at the airport before issuing the order for unconditional access.

The tribunal on October 31 issued a restraining order barring the KAA from demanding parking fees from its Wilson Airport tenants or their clients.

But the KAA now says that the 22 firms that filed the complaint are not leaseholders, and that they exaggerated parking fees charged to trick the tribunal into issuing restraining orders.

It holds that there is already a pending case in the lands court challenging the parking fees.

The KAA adds that it was unable to obtain clearance from the Attorney-General’s office to hire a law firm to represent it before the tribunal, and its pleas for a later hearing date were denied by the tribunal.

“It is apparent that the decision of the tribunal was fraught with bias in that it denied the KAA the right to be heard for purposes of explaining the reason why the KAA’s legal officer was not before the tribunal and proceeded to hear only one party despite the well explained presence of a legal representative of the KAA,” says Katherine Kisila, the KAA chief legal officer.

Neither the tribunal nor the 22 Wilson Airport tenants have responded to the KAA’s suit. The KAA holds that the order for unconditional access exempts its tenants’ customers from security checks, hence putting the safety of Wilson Airport at risk.