Airtime recharge app Ocharge rewards users with discounts, deals

Bolstered by a high penetration rate and increased mobile data consumption, the mobile telephony sector has continued to grow with Kenyans spending more money on airtime.

The industry in Kenya has grown robustly in recent years, with the Communication Authority of Kenya reporting a 24.5 per cent growth in mobile revenue in the 2015/2016 financial year ended June 2016. The sector raised a total of Sh214.8 billion in the period, compared to Sh172.5 billion the previous year.

Seeing this trend as an opportunity for business, Kenyan-based technology firm Oliza launched Ocharge – an app that rewards users with loyalty points equal to the value of airtime bought and those points can be used to pick and redeem deals from their favourite brands.

With less than four months in the market, the app has gained relative popularity, with Ocharge founder, Pratik Kumar, attributing this to the deal-hunting nature of consumers.

“People want to get maximum value for their money. If you give them added value for every coin spent, you’ve won them over. This is why we have gotten over 65,000 downloads in less than four months; users see that by buying airtime on our platform, they get significant discounts at various outlets,” Kumar said.

Ocharge has partnered with over 100 brands, with the partnership allowing users to redeem loyalty points earned through the purchase of airtime as discounts. Users can purchase airtime for Safaricom, Airtel and Orange on the platform, gaining one loyalty point for every shilling spent on the App.

The company says that its value proposition to partner companies is two-pronged: increased purchases and direct digital marketing.

“We leverage on our numbers and our understanding of the digital space to generate business for our brand partners. We’ve realised that users are more inclined to make purchases when they get discounts, so we use this insight to push traffic to partners.

Brand partners are able to select what offers they wish to push to clients, and clients are alerted when new offers are available through the app,” Kumar explained.

Though the business model is fairly new in Kenya, it has been implemented with great success in other markets. India’s Freecharge enjoys well over 30 million downloads and in April 2015, the app was acquired in a $400-$450 million cash and stock deal.

Challenges

Duplicating the same success in Kenya has posed several challenges, with the first being minimal awareness amongst potential partners and customers.

“Globally, Kenya ranks highly when it comes to mobile payments, but the e-wallet concept is yet to be widely understood and accepted. Because the product category is fairly new in the market, we have to spend a lot of time educating people about how it works,” Kumar explained, adding: “This also offers a unique opportunity to carve out our niche in the market, as it is not yet exploited.”

Another challenge that Ocharge has faced is onboarding brand partners. Kumar, who has previously worked in the Indian market, says this is largely due to low competition in the Kenyan retail space.

“What we have seen is that Kenya has fewer large brands competing for space in the retail sector; therefore the onboarding process tends to take longer.