All eyes on a woman’s wrist

A couple of years ago, fashion watches were not serious, at least not for women.

The giants of high fashion have, however, challenged that attitude with novelties, oversized, classics, limited editions, diamond-encrusted, tanzanite-laced, leather blends and dozens of other coveted timepieces.

In the Kenyan market, the customer demographics are changing and women are becoming big spenders of luxury watches, a jeweller who has been in the watch business for 45 years said.

Besides a wedding or engagement ring, one piece of jewellery that reveals a woman’s sense of taste is a watch. Jewellers say Kenyans are learning to spend more on the stand-out-in-the-crowd watches mostly because of their sentimental value.

Nagib Abdi, who has been selling luxury watches in Nairobi for years, says nowadays ‘‘there are wristwatches out there and then there are watches. Note the difference?’’

The difference is in the minute features of elegance; inducements that help wearers articulate to the world around them who they are.

‘‘Your wrist-wear is no different,’’ said Nagib.

With that in mind, no one needs to tell you that how to choose a timepiece; your persona will.

“That is the only way you will know how to buy a good watch,” said Nagib of World Digital Electronics in Nairobi, a shop that has been selling high-end watches for a decade.

The desire for high-priced watches is not only fashion driven. For most watch lovers, men and women, it is a collectible and an investment as their prices appreciate as the model becomes rare.

A watch seller said one of their clients was once robbed of a very expensive piece and the insurer paid about thrice its buying price ‘‘since prices of some limited edition timepieces go up yearly.’’

Unashamedly feminine

If you are buying a watch as an investment piece or you are unadventurous then go for the Rolex, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Hublot or Patek Philippe of this world— they are immune to fashion, depreciation and never stop with time.

If you are buying just to wear, then go for the lesser expensive ones or those by new designers and whatever you choose, insure it. When buying a vintage, ensure it has a guarantee of about six months.