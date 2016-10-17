Always think positive in the face of grim outlook

Home

Even in the most difficult situations, there is always a silver lining. PHOTO | FILE

Then Elisha said, “Hear the word of The Lord. Thus says The Lord: tomorrow about this time a measure of flour will sell for a shekel and two measures of barley for a shekel in the gate of Samaria! Then the captain on whose hand the king leaned answered the man of God and said, If The Lord should make windows in heaven, could this thing be?” But Elisha said, “You shall see it with your own eyes but you shall not eat of it.” 2 Kings 7:1-2 AMP

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Right from independence, Kenya has grappled with political assassinations, corruption and ethnic tensions, each of which separately and collectively, have threatened to tear the country apart.

In 1965, Pio Gama Pinto, a foremost figure in Kenya’s struggle for independence and founder of Kanu’s newspaper Sauti ya Kanu, was assassinated. This was followed by the killing of Tom Mboya in 1969, JM Kariuki in 1975 and Robert Ouko in 1990.

Many others have followed on this tragic path as they agitated for political and economic freedom.

In the 1970s the Kenyan Government mooted the idea of setting up a fertiliser factory to make this resource affordable for local farmers.

According to the Daily Nation of August 22, 2014, an initial deposit to suppliers Coppee Lavalin of Belgium and Voeste Alpine of Austria was made in exchange for crates whose contents were never verified.

The shocker is that repayments for this “factory” continue 40 years later. This was followed by the Turkwel Hydroelectric dam, Tele-Posta Towers, Goldenberg, Anglo Leasing and myriads of other corruption scandals in which the government was complicit.

In 1992, 500 people were killed and another 75,000 displaced in ethnic conflicts in parts of Kenya’s Rift Valley Province.

In 1997, ethnic clashes flared up in Likoni, in 2005 an insurgency by the Sabaot Land Defence Force arose in Mt Elgon with the climax being in 2007-08 when Kenya experienced an epic meltdown following disputed presidential election results.

Kenya is no stranger to political strife, economic sabotage and ethnic tension. This is not to say that these ought to be the staple upon which the country survives nor to justify that such atrocities exist to start with.

It is to propose that Kenya has made enormous economic strides even in the face of these significant setbacks and that family businesses countrywide continue to provide the foundation upon which the country finds stability.

Leaders of family business should be the most optimistic individuals about their country, businesses / environments in which they operate and their family members.

This is not to say that they should operate beyond the realms of reality; rather, they are to see the best in every situation no matter how dire it appears and how pessimistic the prognosis.

On no account are they to side with portenders of economic doom or with pessimistic naysayers.