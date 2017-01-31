Kenya’s Amina beaten to top AU post by Chadian rival

Politics and policy

Foreign Affairs secretary Amina Mohamed. PHOTO | FILE

The African Union on Monday elected Chadian Moussa Faki Mahamat to succeed South Africa’s Nkosazan Dlamini-Zuma as new chairman of the African Union Commission, dealing a blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s aggressive shuttle diplomacy to have Foreign Affairs secretary Amina Mohamed ascend to the post.

Mr Mahamat, who is Chad’s Foreign Affairs minister, garnered 38 votes during the seventh round of voting held after the preceding ones failed to produce a winner.

A candidate needs to garner two thirds of total votes (about 34) to win the contest.

Ms Mohamed posed the stiffest challenge to Mr Mahamat — exchanging the top position with him till the sixth round when she lost to the Chadian.

Kenya had put up a well-funded campaign for the 56-year-old Ms Mohamed, including a spirited shuttle diplomacy that saw Mr Kenyatta and the deputy President, William Ruto, visit a number of African countries to lobby support for her.

Kenya’s rigorous lobbying and aggressive pan-Africanism agenda gained momentum with the collapse of International and Criminal Court (ICC) cases against Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto partly because attributed to Ms Mohamed’s skillful diplomatic manoeuvres.

Kenya had argued that Ms Mohamed was the best candidate to chair the AU commission, as the organisation would benefit from her wealth of experience in international affairs.

Analysts saw Ms Mohamed’s loss as a major blow to Mr Kenyatta’s administration which had banked on a win to push its pan-African agenda.

State House was quick to climb down from the high octane campaign it had wedged in favour of Ms Mohamed – sending a congratulatory message to the winner and promising to work with him.

“Kenya congratulates Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad on a race well won. We pledge to work with him to defend the pan-African agenda of integration, as well as democracy, sovereignty and prosperity for all of its people,” State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu said in statement.

He noted that Ms Mohamed had run a valiant race, “and her candidacy marked the re-emergence of Kenya at the very heart of the pan-African project”.

Ms Mohamed’s failure to clinch the top AU seat also frustrates efforts to place Kenya on the global map and shore up Nairobi’s ability to attract foreign investment.

It was, however, clear from public opinion expressed on social media that a sizeable number of Kenyans had reservations about Ms Mohamed’s candidature, dismissing it even before the final tally of the votes.