Antibiotics resistance adds to Kenya’s infectious disease burden

Resistance develops when bacteria undergo some form of change that offer them protection or shield them from the effects of drugs.

Magdalene Muema is a sad mother. She lost two of her children to pneumonia and diarrhoea, which persisted despite numerous attempts at treatment.

Two years have since passed, but she is still suffering from the ordeal. “I see other mothers carrying their children and I cry. It’s like I am the only one in pain when everyone else is happy,” said Ms Muema when the Business Daily spoke to her.

Unknown to Mary, more and more Kenyans – just like her children – are now succumbing to previous treatable infections as the germs that cause the diseases become increasingly resistant to antibiotic drugs aimed at destroying them.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has blown the whistle over the emergence of drug-resistant bacteria that are rapidly spreading across the globe, threatening the world’s ability to treat common infectious diseases.

It notes that an increasing number of infections such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, drug poisoning and gonorrhoea are now becoming harder and sometimes impossible to treat as antibiotics become less and less effective.

Because of the severity of the problem, the antibiotics resistance problem has been elevated to the top of the global agenda. For the first time ever, world leaders and global health experts convened at the United Nations General Assembly in New York – in September - to discuss and set targets for eliminating this global health challenge.

Without urgent action to curb resistance, health experts warn that the world risks going back to the “dark” days experienced before the development of the first antibiotic by Alexander Fleming in 1928.

Back then, life expectancy was low and people died of common infections and minor injuries.

Antibiotic resistance also puts the achievements of modern medicines at risk. Organ transplants, chemotherapy for cancer and life-saving surgeries will become much more dangerous without effective antibiotics to prevent and treat infections associated with these procedures.

Prof Samuel Kariuki, Director of the Centre for Microbiology Research at the Kenya Medical Reserach Institute (Kemri), notes that nearly all bacteria responsible for the infectious disease burden in Kenya have developed some degree of resistance against antibiotics aimed at treating them.

“So this problem of resistance is real. We aren’t talking about things that will happen in the future. We already have the problem here,” Prof Kariuki said.

A 2015 study published in the Clinical Infectious Disease journal showed that common food-borne germs (E.coli, salmonella and campylobacter) in the country had developed resistance to common antibiotics used to treat them.

These germs cause severe diarrhoea and a broad spectrum of abdominal complications that are now becoming difficult for health experts to manage.

Another study published in the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy found that a bacterium known as streptococcus pneumoniae, one of the major causes of severe pneumonia in the country, had become less sensitive to oral penicillin antibiotics aimed at killing them.