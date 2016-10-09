Apply traditional writing rules to social media for best results

Magazines

It is clear that global advertisers are shifting from traditional advertising techniques to managing content across multiple channels. PHOTO | AFP

Our high school English teacher drummed into us the critical elements of good writing. “Content, style and presentation,” Mr DeSousa would say over and over again.

The elements are universal and evident in the list of best sellers of the New York Times, in articles of leading columnists of global newspapers, and in blockbuster movies.

The elements cut across platforms and are tried and tested; from the divinely inspired Holy Bible, to the literal masterpieces of Chaucer and Shakespeare, and top films produced by the likes of Stephen Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan.

No doubt they are at play in the musical productions of the most viewed videos on YouTube including those by Psy, Justine Bieber and Eminem.

McLuhan, the author of The Medium is the Message, said that as the unity of the modern world becomes increasingly a technological rather than social affair, the techniques of the arts provide the most valuable means of insight into the real direction of our collective purposes.

At the last Eat and Tweet event at the British High Commissioner’s residence, the guests chastised me for suggesting that the purpose of the social graph that defines a new course for journalism and news consumption was to uncover the truth.

Rather, they were convinced that the essence of it was freedom of expression. From content that is highly consumed online, it appears that people are seeking a genuine self expression and that overtly commercial activity is rejected.

I feel that I am representing the majority when I thank YouTube for incorporating the ‘‘skip ad in five seconds’’ option prior to watching videos.

Statistics show that people in the West dislike commercials while Africans tolerate them mainly because we see them as a source of information.

The stats point in the direction that marketing communication is headed — away from the hard sell and towards the pull-factor. At the Broadcast and Film Africa Conference in Nairobi a few years ago, film producers and techies proudly declared that content is king.

At that time I had conflicting ideas because from a business development perspective we knew that the customer was king, but from a business operations view our company chairman insisted that cash was king.

It is clear that global advertisers are shifting from traditional advertising techniques to managing content across multiple channels. Video has risen to the top of the pile propelled by the ability of smartphones to deliver high-density images.

It’s hard enough to get a suitable budget for producing TV commercials in Kenya, and companies that have invested in great ads have had impressive ROI.

It’s even harder to get a video production budget for online advertising as a majority of advertisers dip their toes into the pool to test temperatures before they commit funds.