Architects click on a simple idea to market real estate property

Ancent Odindo and Jonathan Chirchir (right) at their Nairobi office. The two create interactive virtual tour packages for property marketers. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

An animated video of Deer Park estate in Karen has been making the rounds on the Internet.

The development comprising 10 town houses has sold several of its Sh100 million units off-plan through the clip uploaded on YouTube.

The virtual tour of the houses starts with an aerial 360 degrees view of the project area and suburb, followed by a drive through the gated community, giving the viewer a feel of what to expect as you enter the estate.

Walk through the living room, or step into the bedroom in real time—the video takes you through the front door into every single room before moving outside to the pool area and gardens. Every intricate detail inside and outside the house is shown.

Jonathan Chirchir and Ancent Odindo are the minds behind this virtual tour of the Karen development through their company —Vertex Studios.

Both graduates of architecture from the University of Nairobi, the two were intrigued by how the real estate sector is changing from plain architectural drawings to 3D renderings and animation and started the company that solely works on interior and exterior visualisation of property, walk-throughs, 3D plans and scaled models.

The duo says demand is high for architectural animation in Kenya as developers have identified the value-added benefit it gives when marketing a property.

“Previously many would get these services from companies outside the country, which gave us a leeway to start the business that focuses on architectural visualisation,” says Mr Chirchir.

Most of their projects are off plan; however they still have on-site projects and buildings which need architectural visualisation.

“Investors want to have a feel of what the house looks like on the inside and the outside and getting a visual walk through into the house is the best marketing strategy for real estate developers,” says Mr Odindo, adding that potential buyers want to see all the features of the home.

Eddy Matu a photographer with 360 Tours, the company behind the Green Park and English Point Marina virtual tours says the trend in real estate sector is big as more developers seek to market their properties to a wider audience.

“Most developers are using them in housing expos and sending links to people in the diaspora,” he says.

Mr Matu says unlike still photography, virtual tours show all aspects of the house as well as a 360 view of the house through the hot spots and navigation arrows.

Companies doing the virtual tours work with interior designers to bring out the best images of the house, including interior design, fittings inside the house as well as lighting.