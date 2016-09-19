Arrest warrant out against Pensions Director Nyakutu

Politics and policy

Director of Pensions Shem Nyakutu appears in the High Court in Nakuru on August 15, 2016 during the hearing of a case in which retired teachers are demanding that the government pay them Sh42.3 billion in unpaid salaries and pension. PHOTO| SULEIMAN MBATIAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A warrant of arrest has been issued against the Director of Pensions Mr Shem Nyakutu for failing to appear in court over a case in which retired teachers are seeking Sh42.3 billion in pension arrears.

“The court wants Mr Shem Nyakutu to appear in court to explain the delay in the disbursement of the funds and why he has failed to honor orders given by the court,” High Court Judge Janet Mulwa ruled on Friday.

Lady Justice Mulwa directed the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to arrest and arraign Mr Nyakutu in court on September 23.

“An arrest warrant is hereby issued against the Director of Pensions for failing to comply with court orders issued on August 15 requiring him to appear in court. The court directs the IG Mr Boinnet to effect the arrest,” said Justice Mulwa.

Mr Nyakutu failed to appear in court on Friday to give a report on the status of the retired teachers’ pension arrears.

Justice Mulwa had last month ordered the director of pensions to release Sh1.5 billion, which is part of the Sh42.3 billion sought by former teachers, within 30 days.

He was supposed to appear in court on Friday to give a report on the status of the balance and way forward.

Mr Nyakutu had been summoned alongside the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia to explain how the 52,000 retired teachers’ debt will be cleared.

The TSC boss, appeared in court and defended herself saying “the dilemma we are in cannot be handled by the TSC alone. We have to liaise with other government offices to effect the payments,” said Ms Macharia.

She disclosed that the agency was working with the relevant agencies and that the disbursement of part of the cash was at an advanced stage.

The retired teachers filed contempt of court charges against the TSC boss on June, this year.