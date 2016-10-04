Artists plan first incubation centre for creatives

Home

Brust Tu Art artists (L-R): David Thuku, Michael Musyoka, Boniface Maina, Waweru Gichuhi and Elias Mung'ora. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

While there’s a dark cloud looming over the current Nairobi arts scene, (what with reports of Kuona Trust’s financial woes and possible closure), there’s an even brighter creative cloud on the horizon called the Brush tu Art artists collective.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Sharing a sort of progress report last Tuesday afternoon at The Art Space in Westlands, Boniface Maina, (one of the founder members of Brush tu Art) told fellow artists and friends about how their collective was moving forward in ways that would be beneficial not just to the five artists who constitute the collective (namely David Thuku, Michael Musyoka, Waweru Gichuhi, Elias Mung’ora and Maina).

In the coming months, the collective will also be making a constructive contribution to much more of Kenyan arts community, since it will soon be offering its space and services to local artists at its Buru Buru Phase 1 studio.

“We want to set up a sort of [arts] incubator so artists can experience the benefits of working in close proximity with fellow artists,” said Musyoka who described what a hard time he had several years back when he was still a student at Buru Buru Institute of Fine Art (BIFA).

He had wanted to do an internship in his final year at BIFA, but there was almost nowhere that he could find to learn something that would deepen and expand his artistic knowledge, skill or practical experience.

“Some BIFA final years [students] went to Safari Park [Hotel], but all they could do there was three months of catering. I was fortunate to get an internship at Oxford University Press where I illustrated children’s books,” he recalled.

Gaining experience

The issues of finding space and gaining experience are ones the collective aims to address with its new program, which they’re calling an ‘incubator’ since it’s comparable to similar ones being set up around Nairobi, either for aspiring entrepreneurs or IT geeks-to-be, and all modelled on the warming machine that gently transforms eggs into fully-fledged chickens.

Giving the background of Brush tu Art’s development as an artists’ collective, Maina explained that it was David Thuku, (also a BIFA graduate), who first got the job working with Kenyan thespians, doing theatre backdrops for schools taking part in the Kenya Schools Drama Festival.

Thuku then called Musyoka to help him with the work, which initially was for Kenya High School. But their paintings had a ‘snowball effect’ meaning one school after another came calling to the two, who soon called Maina to help them meet the stage directors’ demand to do comparable quality painting for their respective plays.

It was soon after the trio of Thuku, Musyoka and Maina started doing stage sets that they got the idea to set up Brush tu Art studio together. And it wasn’t long after that they were joined by another BIFA graduate, Waweru Gichuhi and soon after that by Elias who came to them straight from Nyeri where he’d been working on his own before then.

Now all five were based in their Buru Buru Phase 1 studio, splitting their time between painting for themselves and for the schools Drama Festival sets, which had now grown to also include painting for college and university productions as well.

“We’ve created sets all the way from Nairobi up to Embu and Meru,” said Thuku who added they are often given short notice from directors who usually need new sets straight away.

But the Drama Festival work only runs from around January through April every year, which is just one reason why the artists have a wide range of other artistic activities to do.

“We also create murals,” said Maina, as he shared images at The Art Space of their painting both in private homes and commercial spaces, including hotels like The Windsor and businesses like the sports betting centres.