Artsy doctor helping mothers with triplets

Former Kenya Medical Association chief executive officer Elizabeth Wala poses with her trophy during the Top 40 under 40 Women 2016 gala. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Dr Elizabeth Amakove Wala is settling into her new office at Amref as the regional manager, medical services, outreach programmes.

Before that, you might have known her as the CEO of the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) where she was for two years.

Not to condense her resume or achievements, but after the birth of her triplets she started this remarkable group on Facebook called Multiple Blessings, a support group for mothers of triplets or quadruplets.

The group then grew into a registered society called Multiples To Multiples Society that now has hundreds of mothers registered. She also writes a blog.

Elizabeth, although a doctor, has art written all over her - from her clothes to her spirit. And she owns it.

Did you leave Kenya Medical Association a better place?

Of course I did. I left it with a strategic plan. It didn’t have one. I left it with structures, a natural manual, a natural system, financial manual... I left it with better resources because I brought in very many partners on board and also gave it the visibility that it required. Our doctors had lost faith in it, people felt that it was a club for the old guys, so I changed that face.

What’s at the very core of your existence? What’s the biggest thing about you?

That I’m not afraid of trying. I’m not afraid of taking risks. I was brought up to just do things and I love creating. Growing up, I really didn’t have proper exposure to what my career strengths were and what I’d thrive in doing. I don’t regret doing medicine but there’s a very strong art side to me.

I love creation, I love African, and I love design. Like my signature look right now is African through and through. So I have that artistic side to it.

You’re no longer practising medicine, does that sit well with you?

I’ve had like six months of practice out of 13 or 14 years. I’m still applying medicine in what I have been doing. I did my Master’s degree in infectious diseases at the University of London, which exposed me to a different way of thinking. UK has a different way of teaching. Their teaching is more to help a student succeed.

What’s been your biggest risk so far?