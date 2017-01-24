Audit reveals irregularities in judicial system

Politics and policy

Chief Justice David Maraga (right) with National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) executive director Duncan Okello at a past function at the Utalii College. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

An audit report published by the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) and two NGOs has revealed massive irregularities in Kenya’s judicial system.

The report that was launched yesterday found that 75 per cent of prisoners are aged between 18 and 35 years, which Chief Justice David Maraga blamed on insensitivity to the needs of the youth who comprise majority of the country’s population.

According to the report, 70 per cent of processed cases are offences termed as petty crimes in the eyes of the law.

It found that serious transgressions like organised crime, sexual and capital crimes had recorded the highest acquittal rates over the last two years.

Only five per cent of all complaints under the Sexual Offences Act for instance generated a guilty verdict. A mere 29 per cent of cases involving sexual offences were completed within a year.

The NCAJ, Legal Resources Foundation Trust and the Resource Oriented Development Initiatives (RODI) compiled the report after studying the criminal justice system between 2014 and 2016.

“This report shows that all actors in the justice chain—the Judiciary, the police, prosecution, prisons and the Children’s Department—have a lot of systematic, structural and agency challenges that require immediate and urgent attention.”

“No agency can read this report and fail to be moved by its disturbing findings. I will establish and gazette an NCAJ criminal justice reform and implementation committee to follow through on these recommendations,” Justice Maraga said.

The report also put the police and prisons departments on the spot, stating that 64 per cent of detainees in police cells were released with no reason for release recorded in the register.

Only 32 per cent of police entries led to charging of suspects in court over the last two years. Of those arraigned in court, 70 per cent were charged with petty offences.

Kenyan prisons currently hold 55,000 inmates, the 17th highest in Africa, making them congested as the capacity is 26,757.