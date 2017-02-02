Higher education crisis looms as 11 public universities face cash crunch

Politics and policy

January 18, 2017.

Eleven public universities are technically insolvent and cannot meet their financial obligations, Auditor-General Edward Ouko has said, painting a dire picture of the state of the country’s higher education.

The audit report says Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Technical University of Kenya (TUK), the University of Nairobi (UoN), Laikipia University, Machakos University College and Masinde Muliro University were all in the red as of June 2015.

The list also includes Nairobi-based Multimedia University, Murang’a University, Embu University, Pwani University and the University of Eldoret.

“Our audit of public universities during the year to June 2015 revealed that 11 of them were facing serious liquidity challenges, a position that is worsened by the fact that their current liabilities exceeded their current assets,” Mr Ouko told the Business Daily in an interview.

“These institutions had limited working capital and as a result were finding it extremely hard to meet most of their monthly financial obligations.” Mr Ouko says serious cash shortfalls have rendered the colleges unable to make statutory payments to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the pension and health schemes despite making deductions from employees.

The audit also found that financial distress has left the universities with a string of stalled multi-billion shilling construction works, including new lecture rooms, office blocks and hostels, some of which were commissioned years ago.

The institutions — which admit the majority of Kenya’s university students — have blamed under-funding by the government and poor collection of internal revenue for their troubles.

Kenya has 33 public and 35 private universities out of which 17 are fully chartered.

The poor state of the university’s finances were first made public last week in a report Mr Ouko submitted to Parliament showing that UoN was, at the time of the audit, unable to remit Sh673.6 million in statutory deductions from staff salaries.

Financial distress

UoN, which is Kenya’s oldest public university, was found to have been in such a financial distress, it was forced to finance its daily operations using bank overdrafts.

The audit also found that UoN had amassed a Sh458.4 million deficit and eaten into its reserves to the tune of Sh147.6 million.

“The university, however, recorded a favourable working capital of Sh6.1 billion as at 30 June 2015, if strategies are not put in place to reverse the deficit trend, its future operations are likely to be adversely affected,” the report said.