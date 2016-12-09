Auditor feted for uncovering Afya House graft

Politics and policy

Mr Bernard Muchere testifies before the Senate Committee on Health November 15, 2016. Mr Muchere is now expected to perform general functions at the Treasury — commonly known among Treasury mandarins as “cold room duties”. PHOTO | FILE

The internal auditor who unearthed the Sh5 billion scam at the Ministry of Health (MoH) has been recognised as an integrity champion during an anti-graft award ceremony held Friday in Nairobi.

Bernard Muchere in his audit raised queries on questionable contracts awarded to dubious suppliers, shining a spotlight on the issue of wastage of public funds after his damning report was leaked to the media.

His recognition, which was done on international anti-corruption day, took place at a ceremony organised by civil society partners including Transparency International - Kenya, the Society for International Development and Mzalendo Trust among others.

Treasury has since recalled Mr Muchere in a mini-reshuffle, with Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich saying his transfer was as a result of recent promotions of eight senior internal audit staff to the Directorate of Schools Audit.

“I have been transferred to the headquarters but I am taking it as a normal transfer, it is not a demotion and I can work anywhere,” said Mr Muchere Friday.

Mr Muchere had queried the use of billions of shillings by the ministry, saying that members of the public did not get value for money.

Speaking while acknowledging the award, Mr Muchere said that he had no choice other than to hand over to the incoming auditor.

“Probably I may be given time to finish the work but since it is another auditor taking over I will hand over up to where I have reached,” said Mr Muchere while flanked by his wife and sister.

Warning

He said that his life and that of his family has been affected “in one way or another” due to the publicity of the report.

“Start packing and know that it is not Muchere fighting but God,” the auditor said of the corrupt.

“God is tired of corruption, God has spoken and wherever I will be God has said no corruption again in this country,” he added in his speech.

Associate director of the Society for International Development Irungu Houghton said Mr Muchere was deserving of a presidential commendation.

“If I had my way he would also receive a presidential commendation for what he has done because if we do not do that, how do we send the message to thousands of auditors around the country?” said Mr Houghton.