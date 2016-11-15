Auditor says report on Afya House scandal is authentic

Politics and policy

Mr Bernard Muchere testifies before the Senate Committee on Health Nov 15, 2016. He said his audit had uncovered financial malpractices at Afya House. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Bernard Muchere, the auditor who lifted the lid on multi-billion shilling questionable dealings at Afya House, Tuesday defended his report before the Senate – offering a view that was markedly different from what top Ministry of Health officials told Parliament last week.

Mr Muchere, whose audit of the ministry’s spending and procurement identified Sh5 billion worth of questionable deals, told the Senate Committee on Health that the leaked report was authentic and that he would have finalised the audit had it not been leaked to the media.

The internal audit report had unearthed massive theft of public funds through forgery, double payments, illegal budgetary overspending as well as manipulation of the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS).

Mr Muchere said he had prepared the interim document for Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Cleopa Mailu and did not use any assistance in typing or printing it out.

“I personally typed it on my computer and took it to the CS (Dr Mailu),” he said, even as he denied leaking the document to the media.

Mr Muchere said he had only shared the report with Dr Mailu and that even his personal secretary did not have access to information on his computer.

He told Senators of the many difficulties he faced trying to access payment vouchers from accounting and procurement units/departments at the Ministry of Health, which slowed down his work.

Mr Muchere said that he was particularly concerned that many of the ministry’s procurements had been pushed through the government’s digital financial management platform IFMIS without supporting physical payment vouchers as required by law.

He gave the example of the payment of Sh265 million to unknown recipients at Co-operative Bank, which was not supported by any documents.

Mr Muchere refuted Dr Mailu’s earlier explanation to Parliament that the money was sent to Co-op Bank as a guarantee for an impending supply of goods, arguing that the law only allowed such guarantees for local supplies.

The auditor, whose report has dominated public discourse in the past two weeks, said he only got to see Estama Investments’ tax compliance certificate and PIN at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices where he had gone to record a statement.

Mr Muchere’s audit found that more than Sh515 million was lost through outright theft and double payments made under the National Aids and STI Control Programme (Nascop).

The amount was ostensibly used to purchase food supplements and rations for Aids patients, whose storage or use the audit could not ascertain. An estimated Sh265.7 million of the amount was paid to Co-operatives Bank, an action the audit found to be expressly fraudulent.