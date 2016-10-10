Bamburi moots shops for youth projects to grow sales, fight unemployment

Magazines

Youth groups in eight counties are set to benefit from Bamburi Cement’s initiative of converting shipping containers into retail shops for selling cement, in a move towards curbing unemployment and boosting sales.

The cement manufacturer launched the initiative last month to help youth groups make cement bricks as well as sell Bamburi’s products.

“Through the offer, the groups will also receive brick making machines, brick making training, guidance on soil analysis and mix design, training on masonry, sales and marketing ,” said Irene Onacha, Bamburi’s marketing and business development manager.

The project has kicked off in Kisii County with Ms Onacha saying that they are targeting youths in rural areas in a bid to spur development.

The cement company plans to place 12 containers in each of the following areas; Nyamira, Migori, Kisumu, Siaya, Kakamega, Kitale and Eldoret. Bamburi will introduce the project in the whole country from early 2017.

Data from the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender shows that about 90 per cent of unemployed youth lack vocational skills. Ms Onacha said that the initiative will impart competitive vocational skills to youths, making them more marketable in the long run and giving them a sustainable future.

The bricks the youth will be making, dubbed Durabrics, are expected to offer affordable, eco-friendly building materials to rural communities.

The bricks are more climate friendly than traditional bricks because they do not require firing, which encourages deforestation, she said. The youth groups will have accounts with Bamburi through which they can purchase cement.

The company will deliver the cement to them in their respective areas, cutting the need for customers to source supplies from distant outlets.

The cement firm, a subsidiary of LafargeHolcim, has allowed the National Construction Authority (NCA) to use its mobile concrete laboratories for onsite testing of materials as part of efforts to boost safety.