Banking sector braces for more job cuts as profit margins shrink

Money Markets

Kenyan banks are adopting technology to cut costs, resulting in job losses. PHOTO | AFP

The Kenyan banking sector is expected to continue shedding jobs for the third year in a row, with 2017 likely to see the worst bloodbath since the late 1990s when the sector was in industrial ferment.

Job cuts are expected as lenders seek to protect margins under the new law capping interest rates and a harsh economic environment.

“The only way for the industry to deal with the challenges facing them is cost management. The other alternatives are long term strategies such as how to better manage liquidity,” said head of research at Standard Investment Bank Francis Mwangi.

Some of the lenders that have given indications of pending job losses include Consolidated Bank, Standard Chartered, Ecobank and National Bank, which has reopened its early voluntary programme.

Banks that reduced their staff numbers during the year include Equity, Co-op, NIC, sharia-compliant First Community, Family and Sidian Bank.

“There will be continuation of the reorganisation of banks where institutions will be looking at their business models to ensure they are operating sustainably in the new environment,” said Kenya Bankers Association chief executive Habil Olaka.

National Bank, which two years ago released 220 employees in a voluntary early retirement programme costing it Sh1.1 billion, has opened a second window for exits beginning January. The programme is open to all staff who have worked with the bank for more than a year.

Standard Chartered has disclosed that 300 staff would be rendered redundant with the closing down of its Nairobi shared services centre, whose functions would be migrated to Chennai, India.

Consolidated Bank’s top management told the Business Daily in a previous interview that it would cut jobs in the first quarter of 2017.