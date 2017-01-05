Banks and saccos fight for parents with back-to-school financial offers

Money Markets

Parents shop for their school children at a Tuskys branch in Nairobi. DIANA NGILA

Financial institutions including commercial banks and Saccos have this week stepped up marketing targeting parents with back-to-school loan offers as schools reopened beginning Wednesday.

Huge fees and associated expenses are expected to put pressure on parents to borrow as the new school term begins hot on the heels of the December festivities where a spike in consumer spending happens.

Uniforms, sports equipment, school bags and stationery are some of the extra expenses expected to drive some parents deeper into debt.

A spot-check revealed hundreds of parents stuck in long queues outside banking halls and ATMs trying to make last minute withdrawals to pay fees and meet other obligations.

Some parents were busy conducting back-to-school shopping in book stores, supermarkets and uniform’s outlets in various towns.

Among banks that targeted parents with the back-to-school loans and payment of fee services include Equity Bank and Family Bank. The lenders dangled offers of affordable loans.

“I see school fees in the ‘needs’ bucket and not in the ‘wants’ one. Parents need to treat it as such,” said Rich Management CEO Aly-Khan Satchu. “But if it’s absolutely necessary (to borrow it) needs to be done.”

Saccos, which experience the greatest demand for loans around this period said they had introduced “affordable” school packages amid huge demand.

“We have subsidised school banker’s cheque and school fees loans at one percent a month,” said Nation Sacco chairman Peter Munaita.

Retail outlets including Nakumatt said they were running back-to-school offers.

“A number of essential back-to-school commodities are on special offer. We have availed this in conjunction with several suppliers,” said Nakumatt Supermarkets spokesman Alfred Ng’ang’a.

Equity Bank urged customers to borrow through the lender’s Eazzy loans (its mobile phone-based credit offering) that charges a the maximum rate of 14.5 per cent per annum on a reducing balance – a figure that translates to approximately 0.65 per cent per month.