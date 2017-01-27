Banks get critical IMF backing in fight against interest rate controls

Money Markets

Kenyan banks Thursday got critical support in their war against interest rate controls after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked the Treasury to remove the caps that came into force last September.

The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) chief executive, Habil Olaka, said capping the cost of loans had sapped energy from banks, slowing down growth as fourth quarter 2016 financial results expected to released next month will show.

The IMF said in its note on Kenya that the controls pose a risk to financial stability in East Africa’s biggest economy and had slowed Kenya’s leadership in the journey of financial inclusion.

IMF deputy managing director Tao Zhang said in a statement that the rate caps were likely to reduce access to credit and weigh down economic growth.

Parliament passed the law capping interest rates last August despite a spirited attempt by banks, the Treasury and Central Bank of Kenya to stop it.

The IMF had also warned against the caps but this is the first time the fund has explicitly called for its removal.

Survival of small banks

“The macroeconomic outlook is overall positive, including robust growth and reduced external imbalances. However, interest rate controls are likely to reduce access to credit, weighing on growth,” the Washington-based global financial institution said, adding that interest controls had also complicated monetary policy and threatened the survival of small banks.

The IMF said that although the adverse effects of the controls are manageable in the near term they pose a risk to Kenya’s financial stability if allowed to persist in the long term.

“Therefore, it is essential to remove these controls, while taking steps to prevent predatory lending and increase competition and transparency of the banking sector,” said Mr Tao.

The note was written after the IMF’s executive board completed the first review of Kenya’s performance under the standby support programme valued at $1.5 billion (Sh150 billion).

Banks have maintained their opposition to the law, which limits interest on loans at four percentage points above the Central Bank Rate (CBR).