Home
Barclays Moi Avenue branch oozes Georgian elegance six decades on
Posted Thursday, December 1 2016 at 18:49
In Summary
- Outlet is one of the many legacies the lender will leave behind as parent company cuts back on Africa investments.
Unlike Stanbic Bank building across the road on Kenyatta Avenue, which had rather torrid beginnings as ‘Torr’s Hotel’, Barclays Bank Moi Avenue branch has a longer and more sedate history.
In 1916, the National Bank of South Africa (now First National Bank) opened a branch at the junction of Government Road (Moi Avenue) and Sixth Avenue (Kenyatta Avenue) soon after establishing a branch in Mombasa.
The original building, constructed in a Georgian style, comprised a basement, ground floor and two upper floors.
Walls were built in plain dressed stone beneath a Mangalore tiled roof while doors were made of panelled timber hung in embellished timber frames. Windows were glazed in arched timber frames to the ground floor and rectangular timber sashes to the upper floors.
The Anglo-Egyptian Bank was an overseas British bank established in 1868, operating mostly in Egypt and within the British Mediterranean where it often acted as bankers to the British authorities.
By 1921, Barclays Bank had acquired a controlling interest in Anglo-Egyptian Bank and the National Bank of South Africa.
In 1925, Barclays Bank merged Anglo-Egyptian Bank, Colonial Bank (acquired by Barclays Bank in 1918) and National Bank of South Africa to form Barclays Bank, Dominion and Colonial Overseas (DCO).
Barclays Bank itself traces its origins to 1690 when John Freame (a Quaker) and Thomas Gould started trading as goldsmith bankers on Lombard Street, London.
The name “Barclays” became associated with the bank when, in 1736, James Barclay, the wealthy son-in-law to John Freame, joined the business as a partner.
By this time the bank had come to be visually identified with the sign of a black heraldic eagle, a sign of authority and physical strength, which remains to date.
The Barclay family made much of their wealth from the slave trade — David and Alexander Barclay being involved as late as 1756. David Barclay owned a large sugar plantation in Jamaica, where he later freed his slaves, finally appreciating their equivalence to whites.
Barclays Bank was one of the larger British lenders that set out to take advantage of the business opportunities and vast natural resources in the colonies. In the words of Sir Cecil Rhodes; “Africa is lying ready for us. It is our duty to take it”.
In order to recoup the massive cost of the Kenya Uganda Railway, the British government offered white settlers large tracts of land in Kenya for farming.
However, initially many of the settlers came from South Africa because potential settlers from the home country found the lease terms to be unattractive as they wanted nothing short of freehold tenure for long term investment.
In the event, South African banks were amongst the first to establish business in Kenya led by Standard Bank of South Africa in 1911.