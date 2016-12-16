Barclays Ruaraka branch land sale gifts pension fund

Money Markets

Barclays Bank of Kenya staff pension scheme is Sh15.5 million richer after selling part of the lender’s Ruaraka branch land hived off by the government for the ongoing building of the Outer Ring Road.

The pension fund received the cash as it owns the Barclays Ruaraka branch, which it leases to the listed lender.

The piece of land is located at the Outer Ring – Thika Road turnoff and was compulsorily acquired by the National Land Commission to pave the way for the upgrade of the 13-kilometre long road into an eight-lane highway.

“The government has acquired a strip of land from the Barclays Pension Fund to facilitate the expansion of Outer Ring Road,” the bank confirmed in a statement.

“The property in question belongs to the Barclays Pension Fund and not Barclays Bank of Kenya.”

The scheme owns multiple properties and acts as a landlord to the bank, earning Sh65 million in rental income in 2015.

The windfall from the Ruaraka land sale is likely to boost returns to Barclays Kenya pensioners.

The Outer Ring upgrade involves obligatory land purchases involving 177 properties along the construction corridor, according to the Sh14 billion project financier African Development Bank.

Barclays Pension scheme has a fund value of more than Sh11.2 billion, according to data from the Association of Retirement Benefits Schemes. The pension’s liabilities amounted to Sh4.4 billion in the period to December 2015.