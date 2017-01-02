Barclays partners with lobby UnionPay for Chinese cardholders to use its ATMs

Magazines

Barclays Kenya chief executive Jeremy Awori (left) and retail and business banking director Zahid Mustafa with a customer at a past launch of ATM-based product. PHOTO | FILE

Barclays Bank has partnered with China’s bankcard association, UnionPay allowing Chinese cardholders to transact business at its ATMs and accredited point-of-sale agents in Kenya.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Barclays Bank’s retail and business banking director Zahid Mustafa said 40,000 Chinese workers in Kenya and 30,000 tourists from the Asian giant visiting Kenya annually would be able to use their UnionPay cards within the bank’s network seamlessly.

He said every transaction would be charged a one-off fee of one per cent with the maximum fee chargeable in Kenya capped at Sh400.

The new development, he said, aims to encourage Kenyan-Chinese businesspeople to carry out cashless transactions on a secure platform.

Currently, 40,000 Chinese nationals live and work in 400 state and privately owned organisations in various sectors of the economy including the Sh327 billion standard gauge railway project, road and energy projects as well as building sector in various cities.

Mr Mustapha said UnionPay cardholders would also be able to withdraw money at 220 Barclays Bank ATMs as well as pay for goods and services at 4,200 outlets accredited point-of-sale locations.